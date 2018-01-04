Clane Athletics Club holds registration this evening

Clane Athletics Club is holding a registration evening tonight, January 4, between 6 and 7pm in the Scoil Mhuire gym in Clane for the Adult running club and returning juvenile 2017 members.

Annual membership is €40 and membership runs from January 1 to December 31.

Clane AC also holds a 7 week leader led running plan, starting on January 9, every Tuesday and thursday at 8pm, leaving from the carpark of the Westgrove Hotel in Clane. For information on training times, contact the club on Facebook or Twitter