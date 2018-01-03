KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Showery day ahead

This morning will be very windy with widespread rain. Met Eireann says the rain will clear to scattered showers later in the morning and early afternoon and westerly winds will moderate and decrease light by evening. Afternoon temperatures 5 to 9 degrees.

Over the weekend the winds will gradually ease with drier conditions developing too. It will however remain bitterly cold with widespread severe frosts and the risk of icy stretches.

Tonight there will be scattered outbreaks of rain overnight, most of which will affect the north and west. Clear spells too, with winds easing all the while too - frost and ice setting in as minima fall back to between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius.