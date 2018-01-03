Lengthy  road closure likely after damage to Kildare bridge wall

It’s likely that the road along the Grand Canal between Osberstown and Digby Bridge (L6005) will be closed for some time to come as Council officials survey the damage to a bridge wall along the road.

The damaged bridge is part of the Leinster Aqueduct structure but does not traverse the Liffey. It is on the Digby Bridge side of the aqueduct and goes over a ravine that runs parallel to the river. As our pictures show section of wall on that bridge, approximately two metres long, has simple fallen away, into the ravine.

Houses along the closed road are still accessible for residents with only the section at the damaged bridge physically blocked. It is likely that the bridge will remain impassable for some considerable time given the age of the bridge and the complexity of fixing it.

The damage and the closure of the road highlights once again how Kildare is so heavily reliant on a large number of bridges, many of which are of considerable age. The Grand Canal and its bridges such as the Leinster Aqueduct were built in the late 1700's. This particular road was popular with motorists traveling to and from Naas, Prosperous and other parts of West Kildare.

A section of the bridge simply fell away.

The closed section.

The narrow roadway over the damaged bridge.

Read more: Side knocked out of Cock Bridge

Read more: The Bridges of Kildare County