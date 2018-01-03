Donadea Running Club seeks new members to pop along to open day

Donadea Running Club is holding an open day in Donadea Forest park at 10am on Saturday January 13.

The group will be starting from the coffee shop with a series of short introductory runs to give everyone interested in running a chance to start up.

The club aims to promote and encourage running in a healthy environment and in a fun way. Members vary from those who have taken up running simply for health and fitness reasons, to those who like to add a little competitiveness to the mix.

All levels are catered for and represented in the club - from the novice jogger to the especially speedy.

Three training sessions are held each week - in Donadea during the Summer months, and Naas town in Winter.

Click here for more information