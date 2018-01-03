Former Maynooth President appointed Bishop of Ossory

A former president of the college in Maynooth has been appointed the new Bishop of the Diocese of Ossory.

The announcement was made in St Mary’s Cathedral in Kilkenny this morning. Monsignor Dermot Pius Farrell is the current Parish Priest of Dunboyne and Kilbride.

Born in 1954 in Castletown-Geoghegan, Co. Westmeath , he attended Saint Finian’s College in Mullingar before studying Science and Divinity at Maynooth. He was ordained a priest for Diocese of Meath.

After some time as a curate in Tullamore in the late 1980’s, he was appointed to the Faculty of Theology at St Patrick's College, Maynooth in 1990. Following the sudden death of college president Dr Matthew O'Donnell in 1996, Dr Farrell was appointed President of St Patrick's College which included the Pontifical University and National Seminary.

After his 10 year term as president, he was appointed to Dunboyne and Kilbride in 2007.

Newly appointed Bishop Farrell said that he was ooking forward to working closely with the people of Ossory over the coming years.