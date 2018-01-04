Clongowes only Kildare secondary school selected to teach new Leaving Cert subject

Clongowes Wood College in Clane is the only secondary school in Kildare where the new Leaving Certificate Computer Science subject will be taught next September.

The Minister for Education, Richard Bruton has announced 40 school schools, which will be first to start studying the subject and Clongowes was the only one selected from the Lilywhite county.

Students from these schools will be the first to sit an exam in the subject in 2020.

Minister Bruton said: “This is a very exciting time for education in Ireland. There is a digital revolution taking place which is having a transformative effect on our economy, workplace, and lifestyle. In order to be the best in Europe, our education system must respond to these changes. The introduction of this new subject will teach our young people flexible, solution orientated thinking. It will teach them to be creative, adaptable learners.

“It will increase the number of students taking up computing and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) courses and apprenticeships after school leading to a highly-skilled workforce. I’m delighted we were able to bring the introduction of this subject forward to this year as I think it is an important and timely addition to our education system”.

The introduction of Computer Science as a Leaving Certificate subject is part of the Government’s overall commitment to embed digital technology in teaching and learning.