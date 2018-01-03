Small number of people without power in Kildare in wake of Storm Eleanor

A small number of customers are without power in Kildare as ESB crews work to restore electricity to around 50,000 homes and businesses around the country.

Around 153 customers in Kilcullen are without power and the ESB are estimating they will be restored at around 1.45pm today, January 3.

Kildare was hit with strong winds and rain last night with some trees and debris left on roads and footpaths as a result. The west of the country was worst affected with widespread power outages and flooding, particularly in Galway city.

Gardaí in Kildare are still urging people to exercise caution on the roads due to the persisting wet conditions and risk of fallen debris.