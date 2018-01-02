Patients advised to avoid Naas Hospital due to high numbers presenting there

Patients are being advised to avoid Naas Hospital Emergency Department this evening, due to the high level of attendances and admissions there today.

The hospital issued a statement this evening asking that patients, in the first instance, consult their GPs for medical assessment, where possible.

The hospital said that the situation would be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

January traditionally sees a peak in influenza, with hospitals busy with flu patients. The so-called Australian flu has claimed several lives in Ireland in the past fortnight, the HSE confirmed.