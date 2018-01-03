KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Showery blustery day ahead

Don’t forget your brolly and rain coat if you are out and about in Kildare today.

Wednesday January 3 will be another blustery day with scattered heavy showers and a few bright spells.

Met Eireann is predicting highest temperatures of between 7 to 10 degrees with strong and gusty, westerly winds.

The westerly winds will decrease and moderate to fresh overnight and most of the showers will die out. Tonight temperatures will drop to between 1 and 4 Celsius, with some frost in places before dawn.