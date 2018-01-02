Paddy is Kildare's first 2018 baby born in Portlaoise Hospital
Born on New Year's Day to Kildare Town parents
Kate and Gary O'Donnell, Kildare Town, pictured with their son , Paddy. Photo: Michael Scully.
Kate O’Donnell from Kildare Town gave birth to Kildare’s first baby born 2018 in Portlaose Hospital
She and her husband Gary O'Donnell, Kildare Town, welcomed their son, Paddy, into the world yesterday afternoon, New Year’s Day. Paddy is the couple’s third child and joins Eoin who is almost four and their sister Orla who is two. He was born at 5.05pm at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise weighing in at 8lbs.
The couple met in London where Kate spent 15 years working as a nurse. Gary is originally from Donegal although Kate has family in Narraghmore.
According to the HSE, six Kildare babies were born in the Coombe Hospital on New Year's Day. If you are the parent of one of these babies, or any other Kildare babies born on January 1, don't be shy! You can contact this reporter on conor@leinsterleader.ie
