Find out where to dump your Christmas tree in Kildare

Now that the festive season is over, many families will be wondering where to recycle their Christmas trees in Kildare.

Traditionally, Christmas trees are left up until after Twelfth Night, or the 12th day of the festive celebrations, dated from December 25. This falls on January 5.

Kildare County Council Christmas tree recycling facilities are open in five locations across the county from this Friday, January 5, to Saturday, January 20.

Trees can be left at Meeting Lane, Athy; Clane GAA Club; the Council Depot, Leinster Street, Maynooth; Fairgreen, Naas and the Council Nursery, Naas Road, Newbridge.