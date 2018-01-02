Council closes Kildare bridge after wall collapses

Kildare County Council has closed the road at Digby Bridge to Osberstown because of the collapse of the bridge wall.

The council said; "There is an emergency road closure on the L6005 Canal Road (from Digby Bridge to the junction with the L2006 at Osberstown) This emergency road closure is due to the bridge parapet wall collapsing. The road will remain closed until further notice. Kildare County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused."

It's not clear how long the road will be closed for.