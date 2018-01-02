Call for bonfire rubbish to be removed from Newbridge estate

A Kildare TD is calling on Kildare County Council to take action and remove the rubble that has been left from the bonfire in Dara Park, Newbridge in October.

“I have been onto the Environmental Department of Kildare County Council and onto the local litter warden to try and address this situation as soon as possible. The remains are an eye sore for the community and dangerous for children that want to play around the area,” said Dep Fiona O’Loughlin.

“Last year, the residents had to wait almost 10 months for the rubbish to be removed and they are worried it will take the same length of time for this year’s remains to be taken away. I understand why many residents are frustrated with the situation and feel that the council are forgetting about them while they are left looking at the remains”.

She said the Council must remove the refuse as it has already been sitting there for two months.

“I am hopeful that the rubbish will be removed in the coming weeks and that more action will be taken to stop bonfires in the area next year, she concluded.