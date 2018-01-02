Kildare Deaths, January 1, 2018

Kathleen (Kay) Davey, Naas

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Davey of Ashgrove Avenue, Naas, Co, Kildare and formerly of Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co, Tipperary. She passed away peacefully on January 1 at Larchfield Park Nursing Home. She is survived by her loving sister Dolores Brophy, extended family, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at her home “Shalom”, 11. Ashgrove Avenue, Naas on Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am, followed by burial to St. Declan’s Cemetery, Cappoquin, Co, Waterford, arriving at 3pm.

Mick McEvoy, Cedar Lawns, Edenderry, Offaly/Kildare/Emo, Laois

Formerly Clogherinkoe, Co. Kildare and late of Emo, Co. Laois, Mick McEvoy died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Pauline, and family Kevin, Emily, Sean and Dominic, step children Liam, Rosaleen, Geraldine, Brendan and Pauline, sisters Bridie and Helen, brother Billy, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 4pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry at 6pm, arriving at 6.30pm. His funeral mass takes place on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

Philip Moody, Ballymakealy Lawns, Celbridge



Philip Moody passed away peacefully at Connolly Hospital. He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Jonathan and David, mother Nellie, grandson Tadgh, extended family and friends. Family flowers only please. Funeral arrangements later.

Michael Moylan, Station Road, Newbridge



Michael Moylan of Station Road, Newbridge passed away peacefully on December 29. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Pat, his daughters and son, brother Bobby, sisters Stella and Patricia (Bubbles), extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home tomorrow, Wednesday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please.