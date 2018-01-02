Could it be you? Location where €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket bought revealed

The National Lottery revealed this morning where the winner of last Friday’s mega EuroMillions jackpot of a life-changing €38.9 million bought their ticket.

This is the third EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland in 2017 and the 12th since EuroMillions began in 2004.

A National Lottery spokesperson said today the golden EuroMillions ticket was purchased for the draw on Friday, December 29, in the Dublin region.

“Nobody has come forward yet and we are now appealing to players in the Dublin region who bought a EuroMillions ticket last week to check their numbers to see if they are eligible to claim a cool €38,906,715,” said the spokesperson.

The winning numbers are: 04,08,22,23,48 and Lucky Stars: 01,12

The winning store will be contacted today.

This EuroMillions jackpot was the third win in Ireland in 2017. Last January a Dublin work syndicate claimed a €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.

And in July a lucky West of Ireland syndicate scooped almost €29 million on a ticket sold in the Garryduff XL Store, Castlebar, co. Mayo.

With many Kildare people travelling to Dublin for work every day, there is a chance that the latest EuroMillions winner could be from the Lilywhite county.