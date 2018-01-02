Kildare Status Orange alert: Windy afternoon in store as Storm Eleanor to hit county

A windy afternoon is forecast for Kildare as Storm Eleanor is predicted to hit the county early this evening.

Met Eireann issued a Status Orange weather alert for several counties, including Kildare, last night, and updated its predictions on the fast-moving storm this morning.

Storm Eleanor will move in off the Atlantic later this afternoon and will move very quickly across the country this evening. Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h, are expected.

There will be very high seas along Atlantic coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding also.

The Status Orange weather warning comes into effect from 4pm this evening and will be in effect until 9pm.

It has been a wet start to the day in Kildare with heavy rainfall, but that is predicted to clear over the course of the day.