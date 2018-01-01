Design progress in Kildare community centre at Kilcock

It is expected that a design team for the planned new community centre in at the Bawnogues in Kilcock will be selected in the next five weeks.

This week, Kildare North Labour Representative Emmet Stagg said the selection of a Design Team was expected within the next five weeks do drawings and to prepare tender documents for the project.

Mr Stagg said it is which is envisaged will be constructed on a phased basis based on available funding.

Congratulating Kilcock Community Network on their continued success in moving the project forward he also said that a clear and concise outline of how the project would be financed and the period of time it would take to complete the facility was required from Kildare Co. Council.

Planning permission was granted for the facility on March 12, 2015. It will comprise a two storey community centre building including a dual use indoor sports hall, stage and performance area, a range of meeting and conference rooms, changing rooms, facilities for indoor and outdoor associated sports and community uses, a sensory garden and a civic courtyard area.

Tenders for the preparation of the construction drawings and construction tender documents had to be returned to Kildare Co. Council by December 15, 2017. The preferred tenderer will be chosen in early January 2018 and the contract should be signed in late January/early February.