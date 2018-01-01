The best of 2017: Prince Charles and Camilla visit Kildare

There was great excitement in Kildare on May 11, as the county welcomed a royal visit from Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

The Royal party spent time in Kildare as part of their four-day Irish tour.

Prince Charles was taken to the United Nations Training School Ireland at the Curragh Camp, while Camilla was escorted to the stunning Irish National Stud grounds.

Sinead Hyland, member of staff at the stud, told the Leader on the day that they were delighted to be welcoming royalty, which they were no strangers to.

In 2011, the Queen famously visited the landmark tourist destination during her historic visit to Ireland.

The Duchess was greeted by Matt Dempsey, Chairman of the Irish National Stud and outgoing CEO at the time, John Osborne, horse trainer Jessica Harrington and local Fine Gael TD for Kildare South Martin Heydon.

Fianna Fáil Deputy for Kildare South, Fiona O’Loughlin was delighted the visit was made to Kildare; “The fact that Kildare was picked out, along with Kilkenny being the only two visits outside of Dublin, I think really goes to show that our county is wonderful, and is home to so much.”

Her Highness arrived in style, wearing a stunning mint green tweed jacket made in Donegal, which she received as a gift on her last visit to Ireland.

She met some some familiar names in horse racing, retirees such as Kicking King, Beef or Salmon, Hardy Eustace and the legendary Hurricane Fly.

Her Highness was then brought to meet the famous thoroughbred racehorse Invincible Spirit, the most significant stallion the stud has ever had. She spoke to some students in the equine unit, before being presented with a native Irish Birch Tree by chairman of the National Stud, Matt Dempsey, to conclude the visit.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles was in good form as visited the Curragh Camp.

Wearing a grey suit and pale pink tie, he flew into the Curragh at around 4.30pm before making his way on foot from the landing area to the UN Training School Ireland.

Welcomed by Brigadier General Joe Mulligan General Officer Commanding (GOC), Defence Forces Training Centre; Colonel Tony Cudmore, Commandant of the Military College; Minister with responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe; Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, Chief of Staff, Irish Defence Forces; Colonel Max Walker, Defence Attaché, British Embassy Dublin and Lt. Colonel Robert Corbett, School Commandant, UN Training School, Ireland, he was introduced to senior staff and students, including civilian, Irish and British military personnel. He also received a briefing on the Cooperation and Working Together (CAWT) course. He was then invited to view the Air Corps Emergency Helicopter at Pearse Square.