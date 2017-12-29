90 free dinners dished up in Newbridge on Christmas Day

The season of goodwill was alive and well in Newbridge with up to 90 free dinners served to those in need at a local restaurant on Christmas Day.

Organiser Anne Crowe was full of praise for the staff volunteers from Judge Roy Beans .

“It went really well. This was the 11th ‘Christmas with Friends’ I have been involved with and this year was definitely one of the best,” she said. “There were about 80 to 90 dinners served, including around 30 that were delivered by volunteers. They came in to help and the staff at Judge Roy Beans had been in since 9am preparing everything.”

Ms Crowe told how staff from Marks and Spencer in Whitewater came in with presents for the diners.

Santa arrived with his helpers and bingo was organised after dinner with some great prizes on offer. Ms Crowe praised Vivian Carroll and his staff for all their hard work.

“People have been texting me and phoning me to tell me how much they enjoyed it,” said Anne.

She called on other restaurants to organise similar Christmas dinners in other areas of the county.

Meanwhile, The Dining Room ended the year serving 40 free meals at its Newbridge food stall on December 23 as it continued to support the homeless and those in danger of losing their homes.

“This year has been an eye opener and a rollercoaster of a ride. To see what is happening all around us is shocking, but we could not have done all of this without the generosity of everyone, you know who you are, thank you all,” said a spokesperson for the group.

Newbridge Kildare Lions Club’s Christmas Appeal helped 150 families and Share Food hampers were delivered to over 120 homes before Christmas.