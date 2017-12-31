Best of 2017: Kildare schoolteacher scoops best dressesd lady at Punchestown

A Kildare woman won Punchestown’s Bollinger Best Dressed Lady for 2017, on Friday April 28.

Ann Marie Phelan, a teacher in Scoil Mhuire Ballymany and owner of Hats Amore hats and accessories hire in Newbridge, beat off stiff competition to scoop the coveted title.

The lucky lady won a luxurious VIP trip for two taking in the Bollinger Estate, Reims and Paris, plus a years supply of Bollinger bubbles.

Ann Marie’s winning outfit (right) was a stunning hat from Michelle Kearns in Hats Amore, a dress and belt from Solace London, a Parfois bag and a pair of Penneys shoes.

Judge on the day, TV personality Vogue Williams said; “The outfits are incredible and it really was a hard decision.”

In July 2016, Ann Marie scooped the best dressed prize on ladies day at the Curragh’s Darley Irish Oaks festival.

Naas’ Ashley Reade was best dressed winner on day one of the festival April 25. She looked simply stunning wearing a red number from Kildare Village, and a hat piece and gloves from her local Jingles in Naas.