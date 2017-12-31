Best of 2017: Eadestown's Mick Mullan lands top Harvard Masters

An Eadestown man achieved a Masters in Law from the prestigious Harvard Law School, despite an ongoing tough battle with cancer.

Michael (Mick) Mullan graduated from one of America’s most prestigious institutions in Massachusetts, Harvard, on Thursday May 25.

Speaking to the Leader in June, his girlfriend of nine years, Mel Murphy said: “Since going back to law school in August (2016) he had a tough year, so I just can’t believe he graduated, he was just so determined. And we are all beyond proud.”

The 26-year-old has fought cancer twice.

He had neuroblastoma as a baby, then renal cell cancer in 2013 while studying at Trinity College in Dublin.

He graduated with an honors degree, and was then accepted into Harvard Law School.

He moved over to the US with Mel and family in the Summer of 2015.

Since November 2015, he has been fighting metastasized renal cell cancer, and is still battling through.

Treatment isn’t available in Ireland so he is attending Dana–Farber Cancer Institute in Boston for as long as needed.

Mick is on targeted chemotherapy since October 2016 and has had six rounds of radiation. Before that, he was on immunotherapy.

“It wasn’t an easy year for him but he was so determined,” added Mel.

The son of Patrick and Patricia Mullan of Eadestown, Mick attended Rathmore National School and Naas CBS, and played GAA for the local club.

In February 2016, the community of Eadestown rallied behind Mick and organised a ‘Run for the Hills’ fundraiser to raise money for his treatment, which was a huge success.