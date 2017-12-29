Best of 2017: €70m Curragh Racecourse revamp on track for 2019 season

The €70m redevelopment of the Curragh is on schedule to be completed by the end of next year, just in time for the 2019 racing season.

With over 300 employed on site at its peak, work continued throughout the year.

The construction of the Curragh Racecourse facility is being carried out by John Sisk and Sons.

Newbridge-based Murphy International is completing the relocation of the Viewing Room, while Purcell Construction are working on the new building and Stable Yard refurbishment.

Speaking last month, Derek McGrath (pictured inset), Curragh CEO said; “I am delighted to say that all is going according to plan and our project team are working extremely well with our contractors.

“The tremendous support of Kildare County Council and our various stakeholders and investors has ensured the project continues to prosper. Anyone driving past the Curragh will see the landscape regularly changing as the development evolves and the new grandstand rises from the earth.”

Designed by Grimshaw Architects, in association with Newenham Mulligan & Associates and design and engineering partner Aecom, the Curragh Racecourse Ltd said the new Curragh will see the creation of world class multi-purpose facilities. A new arrivals and reception area will incorporate a brand new visitor attraction incorporating a museum to celebrate the history of racing in Ireland.