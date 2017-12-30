Best of 2017: Fate of 'Great Wall of Dunnes' in An Bord Pleanála's hands

The future of Newbridge’s controversial ‘Great Wall of Dunnes’ and the store revamp remains in the hands of An Bord Pleanála.

A decision had been due by December 13, but the board said it was not in a position to issue a verdict due to the current backlog of cases.

It’s understood it has received the inspector’s report. No date has been given for the finalisation of the appeal.

Kildare County Council’s decision to grant permission for the redevelopment of Newbridge Shopping Centre on the Moorefield Road was been appealed by a local business man last June.

Last May, Dunnes Stores got the go ahead for the revamp of the centre, however there was no mention of the ‘Great Wall of Dunnes’ in the decision.

In two previous requests for information, the council’s planner asked the company to submit plans to demolish the wall to reopen the access point from the centre to Newbridge Retail Park. Dunnes accused the council of acting outside its parameters in its dealings with the planning application.

It said the development would not give rise to an unacceptable traffic hazard, and would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

Andrew Ross of Unit 6B Cill Dara Industrial Estate, Athgarvan Road, Newbridge lodged an appeal against the decision.

He highlighted the council Transport Department’s concerns in relation to the boundary wall remaining in position.

He pointed out the department said the wall would ” endanger public safety by reason of a traffic hazard”.

Mr Ross also stressed the applicant had been asked to submit plans for the reinstatement of the access point as part of a further information request.

He said the construction of the wall has resulted in “restricted permeability and connectivity” between the Castlebrook Investments Ltd property and the adjoining Newbridge Retail Park for all road users.

However, he said the planner accepted the argument put forward by the applicants that they could not remove the wall because they did not own the land on the other side, and had no legal agreement with the landowner to do so.