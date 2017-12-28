Johnstown crash: Three arrested, one seriously injured after car smash on N7

Three teenagers have been arrested and a fourth is seriously injured in hospital after a car smash on the N7 northbound near Johnstown this afternoon, Thursday, December 28.

Details have emerged of the incident which has caused traffic chaos in Kildare this evening as the road remains closed while emergency services and garda investigators are at the scene.

Armed detectives in an unmarked garda car, it has been reported, stopped a vehicle of interest on the N7 this afternoon. When members of the force approached the car, it sped off and shortly afterwards crashed into another vehicle.

Three young males who were in the car have been arrested. A fourth was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The occupants of the car which was hit are understood to be uninjured.

Emergency services, including fire brigades and ambulances, attended the scene. Several emergency vehicles made their way through Naas at high speed early this evening.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission are understood to be investigating the incident.

The incident has caused huge traffic chaos on the N7 this evening. Diversions are in place on the N7 northbound via the slip roads at Johnstown. Delays were earlier back as far as the M7/N7 junction northbound.

A separate collision on the N7 southbound in the same area early this evening also added to the traffic chaos. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

IN PICTURES: Crash on N7 at Johnstown on Thursday evening, January 28