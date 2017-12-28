Don't miss this week's Leinster Leader - out FRIDAY

This week’s Leinster Leader will be in the shops on Friday of this week, December 29..

It’s packed full of reviews of the best news stories in Kildare in 2017, plus pictures from this year’s Goal Miles and much more.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our readers and advertisers a Happy New Year. The first issue of the Leinster Leader for 2018 will be out on Wednesday, January 3.