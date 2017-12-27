Newbridge's Orla Tinsley tweets about her "new shiny lungs"

Newbridge's Orla Tinsley has thanked all her well wishers for their support as she recovers from her double lung transplant at New York's Presbyterian Hospital.

The renowned Cystic Fibrosis campaigner tweeted yesterday "Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support. I now have shiny new lungs and spent yesterday, with my family, thinking of my donor and their family I am forever grateful for their forward thinking and generosity"

Last Thursday, December 21, news broke that a suitable pair of lungs had been found from a donor and that the transplant would proceed. It was the seventh time Orla had been called in for a transplant. On six previous occasions, the donor lungs were deemed unsuitable.

Orla had previously issued an appeal from her US hospital bed for members of the public to carry organ donor cards.



The Kildare woman, who has been at the forefront of the fight for improved services for Cystic Fibrosis patients in Ireland, was waiting on a desperately-needed lung transplant in New York-Presbyterian hospital.

She has been on the list for a double lung transplant since earlier this year and had dubbed the latest call 'lucky number 7'.

Her mum Patricia, told the Irish Times she and her husband, Brian, and son, Jack, have been overwhelmed by the support for their daughter.