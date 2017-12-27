Tributes paid to the late Peter Conlan from Kildare town

Tributes have been paid to the late Peter Conlan, who passed away peacefully on Christmas day at his home in Kildare town.

A large crowd is expected to attend his funeral tomorrow. Mr Conlan, who resided at Bishopsland House, will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan (nee Donnelly), sons David and Barry, daughter Andrea, daughter-in-law Bronagh, grandchildren Finn, Odhran and Eirinn Rose, brothers John and Robert, sisters Anna Hume and Caroline Field, extended family and friends.

He will be reposing at his home today, Wednesday December 27 from 2 o'clock with prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass takes place at 11am, tomorrow, Thursday in the Carmelite Friary, Kildare Town followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Peter was a very active member and supporter of the Cill Dara RFC. One club member said the Conlan family are ingrained in the club's history. He pointed out Peter held many positions on the executive and was "a guiding light as treasurer through tough economic times."

"Peter will be always be in Cill Dara hearts and our prayers and thoughts go out to his wife Joan and his family," he said.

The Kildare Derby Festival Committee and members also extended it's deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Peter Conlon on hearing of his passing.

"He was a true gentleman at all times. Rest in Peace Peter," it said.