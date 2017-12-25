Weather alert: wet Christmas Day in store in Kildare as Met Eireann issues Status Yellow warning

There's plenty of wet and windy weather in store this Christmas morning in Kildare.

Met Eireann yesterday issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

It said that rainfall could lead to accumulations of between 25 and 35mm of water.

The weather warning is valid until 6pm, and the rain will clear from the north during the day. Temperatures are predicted to drop to around 3 degrees by this evening as a cold front pushes south on Christmas Day.

St Stephen's Day is predicted to be cold and cloudy.