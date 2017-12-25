Happy Christmas to all from the Leinster Leader

The Leinster Leader would like to take this opportunity to thank all our readers and advertisers for your continued support and wish you a very Happy Christmas.

Due to the Christmas break our next newspaper is in shops a little later this week, on Thursday, December 28, followed by our first edition of 2018 on Wednesday, January 3.

In the meantime, don’t forget to log onto www.leinsterleader.ie and follow our social media accounts where we will be publishing breaking news and sport along with lots of great holiday reads, interviews and articles over the festive season.

Peace and blessings and a very Happy Christmas to all.