Naas family win a €4,000 trip to Lapland

The Judson family from Naas are jetting off to Lapland on the holiday of a lifetime this Christmas courtesy of Naas Retail Park.

The local retail park gave away this once in a lifetime prize worth €4,000 in conjunction with Sunway Holidays in the run up to Christmas.

Mum Marie entered the Find the Elf competition in Naas Retail Park at the Bundle of Sticks roundabout which took place over the past six weeks.

John, Marie and Sean Judson and pal Caelan Whitley from Naas are now flying out to Lapland with Sunway Holidays for their visit to Santa Claus.

The Judson family will visit Santa’s Lapland village and post office where they can meet Santa Claus and Rudolph, as well as enjoying a husky sleigh ride and snowmobile adventure.

The Find the Elf competition was the second seasonal event at Naas Retail Park, following the hugely successful Halloween Spooks Parade which attracted hundreds of local children and their families.

"The competition was a great opportunity for families to start the Christmas season together," said Jenna Culligan of Sigma Retail Partners, asset managers for Naas Retail Park.

“This was truly a once in a lifetime prize and we are delighted to have worked with Sunway Holidays to make the Judson family’s Christmas dreams come true.”