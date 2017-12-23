Mini scientists from Scoil Padraig, Clane off to Intel finals

Five primary schools from Kildare including Scoil Padraig in Clane shone at the Intel Mini Scientist Regional Final for the Leinster area which was held on Friday, December 8.

The winning schools and entries came from all across Kildare including Clane, Leixlip, Celbridge and Moone.

The Automatic Washing Line was selected from mini scientists Alex Mooney, James O'Rourke and Andrew O'Brien from Scoil Phádraig Boys National School.

The five projects were selected at the event will to go forward to the National Grand Final alongside 15 others at the Helix in DCU next February.

The competition, which is now in its eleventh year, gives young students the chance to explore science through project based learning and exhibitions.

The first phase of the program involves students participating at exhibitions in their own schools which are visited by Intel employees who judge the first round of exhibitions and select from each school a winning project to go forward to a regional final.

The other winning schools and their projects from were as follows:

Hydraulic Arm from St. Patrick’s National School, Celbridge;

Digital Step Chart from St. Jospeh’s National School, Kilcock;

Artificial Intelligence from Scoil Naisuínta Cholmcille Naofa, Moone;

Alzheimers from Scoil Bhride, Leixlip.

Meanwhile, 2017 has been described as the biggest year yet for the Intel Mini Scientist competition.

More than 7,800 students from 135 schools in 18 counties across Ireland took part in the annual science event for children.