Possible assisted living use for Presentation convent in Kildare town

No decision has been made about the possible future use of the historic and soon to be vacated Presentation Convent building in Kildare town.

The convent, which is set to close in January 2018 after a presence of over 185 years in Kildare town, has provided education to generations in Kildare.

The Presentation Sisters said last week that it will be a sad farewell when the four remaining sisters leave the Convent in January. However it was acknowleged that the move was in the best interest of the remaining sisters.

The convent is attractively set in its own grounds and is a prominent feature on the streetscape of Convent Road.

It is a nine-bay two-storey building over a part-raised basement and it was built 1829.

Sr Cecilia Molloy, who spoke about the move to the Leader last week, said one of the possible uses for the building could be as a space for assisted living.

While she acknowleged that people are curious about what will happen to it, she said that was only one possiblity, adding that extensive improvement works will have to be made to the building to update it for any possible future use.