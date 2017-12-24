St Mark's students in Newbridge excel at new Junior Cycle programme

It was a landmark day for St Mark’s school in Newbridge on Friday, December 15 when it was recognised as one of the first pilot schools to undertake the new Junior Cycle framework (Level 2 Learning Programmes).

This was the very first time that disability was included in the general framework of any national certificate.

“As a staff and as a school we are hugely excited that for the first time, the achievements of our student cohort will be recognised through National Certification,” said principal Alma Carley.

Margaret Flood, Education Officer for the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment was in attendance to present the certificates and recognise the contribution made by St Marks as a pilot school.

“As a school catering for students with mild general learning disabilities, we have students who will be recognized through the JCPA (Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement) further achievements in state exams and/or Level 2 Learning Programme achievements,” said Ms Carley, “For the very first time we will be able to celebrate both achievements concurrently. This is the essence of inclusion for these students and their families.”

She emphasised this was a landmark day for the school which saw the culmination of three years of hard work and dedication by both pupils and staff. The management is very proud of the high standard of teaching and learning at St Mark’s. Special acknowledgement must be given to Dep Principal Ross Dignam, who led and steered the L2LP Curriculum and also shared his expertise with other schools throughout the country through his part-time secondment with the Professional Development Service for Teachers. Check out www.stmarksnewbridge.com for more info.