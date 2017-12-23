Newbridge College makes donation to the Dining Room charity

A group of third year students from Newbridge College handed over a cheque for €319.55 to a local group which has been helping the homeless in the town.

“For our CSPE action project, we raised money for The Dining Room in Newbridge. They are a volunteer organisation that provide food and other necessary items for the homeless in the Newbridge area,” said the students.

The students made the presentation to Catherine Naughton of the Dining Room on December 13 .

The service users in KARE also made a donation to the group, which they collected at their recent coffee morning.

The Dining Room runs a food stall outside the Town Hall on a Wednesday and Friday night.