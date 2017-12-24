More information sought for new cemetery plan for Sallins

A decision on a plan to provide a privately run cemetery near Sallins is not likely to be made for several months.

Amendoeira Developments, a company with an address at Weir House in Clane, applied for permission to develop a new cemetery comprising 1,448 plots. The cemetery would adjoin the side of Bodenstown Church and Graveyard. Also included in the application is a proposal for 30 car parking spaces, an overflow parking area with gates, a new entrance for vehicles and a maintenance yard on a 7.75 acre site. The land is currently zoned for agricultural use. A decision was due this month but Kildare County Council have sought additional information.

This is not unusual, especially in the case of a substantial planning application and could take six months. Among the issues raised in seeking additional information is that trial holes dug as part of very early stage work (to assess water table levels at the site) should be kept open as well as information about the sanitary facilities. It also wants proposals for a two-metre wide footpath along the site boundary, and information about landscaping.