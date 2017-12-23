Johnstown houses plan upheld on appeal to An Bord Pleanála

A decision by Kildare County Council to grant permission for 57 houses in Johnstown has been upheld by the planning appeals board.

The 57 house development in the village is made up mainly (38) of four bedroom semi detached dwellings but also 14 three bedroom semi detached hoses and five five bedroom detached houses.

The application, which was approved by Kildare County Council in April, attracted a raft of submissions at the time. These included one from the St. John’s Grove residents group.

Three parties appealed to An Bord Pleanala, including the Johnstown Community Association, which also objected to Kildare County Council on the basis that the village does not have even the most basic facilities such as a playing field or a football pitch. The lack of facilities has been highlighted by local politicians including Fine Gael councillor Fintan Brett. It also claimed that money spent on flood remediation works in the area would be negated if the development — at the scale proposed — proceeded.

An Bord Pleanala’s decision is subject to a number of conditions but the submissions did not alter the number of houses to be built.

The conditions included that the estate name and house numbering scheme should be agreed with the county council before the development commences.

Another conditions insists that public spaces shown on the plans shall be contoured, soiled, seeded and landscaped and this should be completed before any of the houses are made available for occupation — and maintained as open public space by the developed until taken in charged by the council.