Action group campaigns over bad parking habits in Naas

It’s possible that this motorist thought that by parking between two disabled spaces no inconvenience was being created.

But protesting members of the Naas Access Disability Group say it is an example of thoughtlessness by people who park their vehicles in places designated for disabled parking permit holders.

The Naas group which represents people with disabilities, serious illness and the elderly says they should be able to shop, live and travel safely day-to-day in the community staged an awareness campaign the town carrying placards bearing the message “What’s your excuse ?” earlier this month.

The group is endorsing a Operation Enable, a multi agency initiative which is aimed at tackling the misuse of these parking bays.