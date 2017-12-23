Kildare County Council opposes painting of school bollards in Naas

Kildare County Council has come out against a proposal to paint roadside bollards and poles, which a councillor says would enhance the safety of pupils.

Naas councillor Sorcha O’Neill said KCC should paint these a “striking yellow and red” .

She believes this would encourage motorists to slow down. She said this would heighten awareness that there is a school nearby.

“More needs to be done to improve safety and it shouldn’t cost much because the bollards and poles are already there,” Cllr O’Neill said.

“What we are doing isn’t working. We know there is speeding near schools so why not in the first instance use schools in Naas as a pilot project for this,” she told a recent Naas Municipal District meeting.

She was supported by Cllr Fintan Brett who said anything that improves road safety should be considered and Cllr Seamie Moore who said there are not enough sings indicating there is a school in Ballycane, Naas.

However KCC said that signage is already in place in the vicinity of schools to notify motorists to proceed with caution and to slow down — in addition to the presence of school wardens at a number of schools in the Naas area.

The council added that consideration can however be given to the use of reflective strips on bollards where it is deemed necessary and KCC official Evelyn Wright said bollards exist to prevent people parking on footpaths.

District engineer David Reel said if this is done in schools in Naas it would mean that it has to be done in surrounding areas like Sallins, Kill, Johnstown, Caragh. “We don’t something that will have a follow on effect and any change to the bollards would have to be consistent and done everywhere,” he said.