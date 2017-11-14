Kildare County Council grant extra €150,000 to Naas' Moat Theatre

It has been confirmed that Kildare County Council will match government funding to secure the future of the Moat Theatre in Naas.

The Department of Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht announced funding of €120,000 for the struggling arts centre in June.

And last week it was announced that the County Council would provide another €150,000.

Manager Kathleen Smith said that while the Moat do fundraise themselves, it would take an awful long time to match the Departments grant, so that’s where Kildare County Council have stepped in.

The extra funding comes after an extensive campaign by the Moat Theatre, which was supported by a number of local TDs. It will go towards technical upgrades and maintenance.

Local TD James Lawless welomed the news. Deputy Lawless said “I am delighted to see an additional €150,000 secured for the Moat Theatre.

“I had raised the case of the theatre and lack of funding from capital grants, after meeting with their then Chairperson David Cullinane, with the Minister in the Dáil.

“It is vital the Moat receives the funding needed to continue to provide excellent performances in the heart of Naas.

"I have seen first hand the benefit the theatre has brought to our town. I look forward to working with the team behind the Moat to support their efforts as they continue to grow.”