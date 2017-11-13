Varadkar confirms commitment to Athy South Distributor Route

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has re-confirmed support for the Athy Southern Distributor Route Project.

Speaking earlier today, Monday November 13, in Athy, he said he was “well aware how this road is so badly needed and I was determined as Minister for Transport to progress it in 2014 so that Kildare County Council could apply for planning permission.

“Now that planning permission has been secured, I wish to reaffirm our Government’s strong commitment to this road.”

He added that he would be be meeting senior officials from Kildare County Council later today to discuss the next steps that they must make in the process."

Deputy Heydon noted that “prioritisation of this critical project, which had been stalled during boom years, allowed Kildare County Council to take the project off the shelf and prepare a planning application for An Bord Pleanala.

“While only a small proportion of the €34m total cost of the road project was needed to get through planning, the next phases from site works to compulsory purchase orders and beyond will require significantly more funds which makes today's commitment all the more timely.”