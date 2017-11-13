Kilcullen's Emma Birchall wins Queen of the Land crown

Kilcullen's Emma Birchall scored a big win last weekend when she was crowned Queen of the Land.

The WR Shaw 53rd Macra Na Feirme Queen of the Land was held in Tullamore with a fantastic attendance and over 30 contestants from all over Ireland, England and Scotland taking part.

During this event, contestants get the opportunity to make new friends while participating in some good natured fun.

The girls complete an onstage interview and a behind closed doors interview, while judged on their behavior and attitudes over the weekend. The judges, consisting of representatives from WR Shaws and Agriland.ie, along with the 2016 Queen Karen Elliffe, had a tough decision to make. Emma is a third year medical student and club secretary for South Kildare Macra. Aoife Dooner was runner up last year.

“Emma completed amazing interviews along with getting no shortage of compliments and praise from all the others contestants,” said South Kildare Macra, “It is amazing for Kildare Macra to have two such amazing personalities and women representing us and doing us so proud. Congratulations to all winners and thank you to all contestants. It’s going to be a fantastic year for Kildare Macra with Emma leading the charge, and you can come help Emma and Kildare celebrate this tremendous achievement and occasion at Kildare Macra's Dinner dance next week.”