Gardaí warn people to stop posting checkpoint locations on social media

The Garda Crime Prevention Officer for the Laois-Offaly Division, Graham Kavanagh, has said the gardaí are asking people not to reveal checkpoint details on social media.

"We are asking people to stop posting checkpoint locations and using Viber, Whatsapp groups and other social media to disclose locations of Garda checkpoints," he said.

"This is done by both people that think they may be helping their friends and neighbours and also criminals who use similar messaging schemes."

He added that, "disclosing such locations potentially compromises the Garda Road Policing initiative and the safety of your community."