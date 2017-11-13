Thirteen acres sold for €180,000 near Kilcock

Jordan Auctioneers sold 13 acres of good quality land just outside the village of Tirmoghan, a short distance from Kilcock by public auction on Thursday last for a figure of €180,000 - just short of €14,000 per acre.

The property comprised good quality land, currently in grass laid out in two divisions. There were two active bidders at the auction, which opened with an initial offer of €100,000, with bids of €10,000, before the hammer fell at €180,000 to a local purchaser.

Speaking after the auction, Jordan Auctioneer's Clive Kavanagh stated that “there had been good interest in the land, particularly from people who were considering purchasing with a view to applying for planning permission for a house, its location close to Kilcock and the M4 meant that it was very accessible.”

This week Jordan’s auction 240 acres near Brittas Bay, Co.Wicklow so they will be hoping to keep getting good results before the end of the 2017 selling season.