Gang assault man in late night Edenderry attack

Gardaí are investigating after a group of men assaulted another man in Edenderry.

The incident of minor assault occurred at Clonmullen Drive, Edenderry in the early hours of Sunday morning, November 5.

At approximately 3.45am on Sunday morning, a man in his 20s was allegedly assaulted by an unknown number of males.

He sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations are ongoing at this stage.