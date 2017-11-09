Award winning night for Gouldings Hardware in Naas

Dermot Clifford from Goulding's Hardware Naas made it a night to remember as the store won the Highly Commended Expert Hardware Small Store Award sponsored by Tucks O'Brien at this year’s Hardware Retail Awards, at Mount Wolseley Hotel, Carlow.

This is the second year of the awards which recognises excellence in the hardware retail sector.

“Congratulations to Dermot and Pat (Store Owner) and all in Goulding's Hardware on winning this well deserved award which is in recognition of the highest standards of hardware retail they achieved. They take great pride in serving their local community in Naas and surrounding areas and we wish them continued success,” said Gerry Fallon, CEO Expert Hardware.

