Celbridge man wins dream prize in charity draw

Ben Deegan from Celbridge has won a stylish six-day staycation driving the Porsche of his dreams thanks to Porsche Club Ireland’s fundraising partnership with Radisson Blu Hotels Ireland to help raise much needed finds for the charity Pieta House.

Over 2,500 tickets were sold nationwide in each of the nine Radisson Blu Hotels in Ireland and through Porsche Club Ireland regional members, raising an amazing €14,500 for the charity.

Ben, whose winning ticket was drawn at a KPMG audited draw on Tuesday 7 November, has won a stylish staycation for two people sharing: exploring the Wild Atlantic Way for 6 days in a Porsche, dining and staying one night in each of the five Radisson Blu Hotels located along the route taking in the West of Ireland from Donegal to Cork.

“I am thrilled to have won and I cannot wait for the chance to go on this fabulous trip across the west of Ireland. My wife and I are really looking forward to exploring the five Radisson Blu Hotels along the route, enjoying gorgeous food and hospitality, not to mention travelling in style in the Porsche. It’s yet to be decided if our three lovely daughters (aged 7, 2 and 8 months) will join us or we might take the chance to have a sneaky few romantic nights away ourselves. That’s if we get through the journey without fighting over who gets to drive the dream car," said Ben.

Neil Lane from Radisson Blu St. Helen’s Hotel, commented: “We were delighted to take part in this fundraising drive for Pieta House and even more thrilled that we sold the winning ticket. Huge congratulations to BEN and our sister hotels throughout the west of Ireland are very much looking forward to welcoming and spoiling him and his family very soon.”

Pieta House’s Director of Funding and Advocacy, Kieran Brady, said, “A heartfelt thank you to Radisson Blu Hotels Ireland and Porsche Club Ireland in their support for the work of Pieta House. The €14,500 raised through this fundraising initiative will go a long way in helping to raise awareness of suicide and self-harm in our communities. And, in doing so, has also offered BEN and his family the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic prize, congratulations.”