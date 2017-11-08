Robertstown man faces charge in relation to death of cyclist Tonya McEvoy

A Robertstown man will face a charge of Dangerous Driving Causing Death in relation to the death of Tonya McEvoy, a cyclist who died in an incident in Rathcoffey last February.

Kevin Hutchinson, 26, with an address listed as 1205 Robertstown West, Naas appeared before Naas District Court this morning.

Tonya McEvoy, 34, from Rathfarnham died when her bicycle was involved a collision near Rathcoffey church on the morning of February 12 last.

The incident happened at approximately 11am. Ms McEvoy, a childcare worker, was part of a group from Orwell Wheelers who were heading into the village from the Maynooth side. The accident occured just before the bend where Rathcoffey Church is located.

The late Tonya McEvoy

Mr Hutchinson is represented by barrister Sarah Connolly who is instructed by Cahir O’Higgins.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter until January 17 next for production of the Book of Evidence.

He noted that it was a very serious matter and instructed that Ms McEvoy’s family be kept informed at all times.

Mr Hutchinson was granted legal aid.