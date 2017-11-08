Newbridge Whitewater Centre's guide dog puppy is named

A name has been chosen for Newbridge Whitewater Shopping Centre’s guide dog puppy in training, who now holds the grand title of ‘Henry Shadow Lucky’

“What a wonderful response we had to the competition. Congratulations and thank you to all the wonderful boys and girls who took part by colouring in and suggesting names for us,” said a spokesperson for the centre.

The three prize winners were invited to meet with representatives from the Irish Guide dogs for the Blind to be presented with their prizes – Phil Geoghan, a regular visitor who does amazing work fundraising for the charity, and Barbara Clear, a board member of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

“They had a very difficult job picking the winning entries and they finally chose names that they believe suit the character of our puppy,” she added.

And the winners were – First Prize: Carly Hickey (6) who named the puppy Henry.

Second prize went to Olivia O’ Reilly (11) who came up with the name, Shadow

Third Prize went to Ethan Heffernan (6), who named the puppy Lucky.

The centre thanked all of the generous sponsors of the event in helping to raise awareness of the charity – Marks and Spencer, EuroGiant, The Art & Hobby Shop, NameMe Personalised Embroidery, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and the Key Cobbler

“Whitewater Shopping Centre are delighted are delighted to be involved with the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind this year and look forward to watching Henry as he grows and works towards becoming a fully-fledged guide or assistance dog,” concluded the spokesperson.