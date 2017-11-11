Spacious Kildare town home

This spacious family home at Ridgewood in Kildare town is the only four bed property remaining for sale in this development on the Melitta Road.

CME Auctioneers are delighted to present this detached home located in a prime position within this development by GaryAron Homes.

This spacious, family friendly home offers the kind of accommodation which can be elusive for many. An additional room on the ground floor provides an ideal space for a playroom/home office, or even an additional bedroom. There is a large, bright lounge leading to a well proportioned L-Shaped kitchen/dining room.

A large utility room and guest WC is located just off the kitchen. The first floor offers four bedrooms, all with built in wardrobes and the master is en-suite. A large family bathroom provides a bath as well as a separate shower cubicle. Standards here are second to none with high quality kitchen, wardrobes, stove fireplace and 9ft ceilings on the ground floor, air to water Heat pump system, block built garden walls, granite cills and maintenance free exterior.

No.23 benefits from a good size westerly facing garden and generous parking facilities. Viewing is by appointment only.