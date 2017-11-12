Stunning home within walking distance of Naas

This stunning detached family home in a highly sought after area of Naas is presented to market by auctioneers, Sherry Fitzgerald O Reilly, with an asking price of €575,000.

This architect inspired gem has a large versatile open plan living space, incorporating living, dining, kitchen and sunroom.

This is a wonderful light filled space, with soaring ceilings, many windows and a gallery balcony from above.

It must be viewed to be fully appreciate by any home buyer.

The 267m2 home is set on a half an acre approximately of gardens, which have been lovingly planted with lawns, shrubs, and trees such as Acer and Norwegian maple.

Na Darach is situated in a prime location on the Craddockstown Road, within walking distance of Naas town centre, schools, crèche, church and lakeside walks. Naas is a vibrant town, full of services and amenities.

It is also a short drive to the M7/N7 and the Arrow rail links in Sallins.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, living room/dining room/kitchen, sunroom, utility room, guest toilet, study/bedroom four, three double bedrooms, (one with dressing room, two en-suite) . The home also comes with a fine family bathroom.

Viewing is highly recommended for this property.

For more information or to arrange a viewing of this impressive property, why not contact Sherry Fitzgerald O Reilly on 045 866466.